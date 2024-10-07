Fabiola Campos-Lopez, candidate for El Paso City Council District 7

Name: Fabiola Campos-Lopez

Age: 62

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: El Paso Neighborhood Coalition Chairwoman

Relevant Experience: I've been a natural bilingual and bicultural leader for as long as I can remember, always working toward the common good with knowledge, values, and a strong work ethic. My deep connection to the community has instilled a sense of discipline, commitment, and responsibility. Over the past eight years, I've proven myself as a respected community leader and advocate, collaborating with city departments and public and private sector organizations. This work has earned me multiple City, State, and Congress recognitions. One of my proudest accomplishments was leading the effort to bring the Neighborhood USA Conference to El Paso for the first time. We welcomed more than 650 neighborhood leaders from across the U.S., as well as from the Bahamas and Japan. The event generated over $650,000 in economic impact, with all downtown hotels and restaurants fully booked for four days. This was a great example of what we can achieve when we work together to benefit our City. As the current president of the Corridor 20 Civic Association, I've gained extensive knowledge of city ordinances and municipal statutes. I've developed strong negotiation skills through negotiations on rezoning cases and special permit applications, always striving for the most fair and favorable outcomes for all involved. I also have a deep understanding of the history of our area and the challenges we face with infrastructure, from streets and sidewalks to parks that need better equipment and maintenance. I am a fast learner, a great team player, and a firm believer in unity. I know that the only way forward for our district and our City is by working together, and I am committed to fostering that collaboration to ensure progress for everyone.

Personal: I've proudly called District 7 home for 35 years. My husband and I have been married for 35 years, and we have three grown children who are thriving in their professional careers. We're also blessed with two beautiful grandchildren.

Website: www.fabiolafordistrict7.com

Fabiola Campos-Lopez is running for El Paso City Council District 7. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on the City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

I will focus on understanding and respecting the unique needs of each district. I firmly believe collaboration is essential to drive positive change and enhance the quality of life for all El Pasoans.

What steps do you think the City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

While immigration is primarily a federal issue, the influx of migrants presents local challenges we must address. My vision for the City's role involves advocating for comprehensive immigration reform to help alleviate the pressures faced by border cities. Additionally, we should support law enforcement agencies and authorities in enhancing their capacity to manage immigration effectively.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and ensure you are accessible to constituents?

To me, transparent government means being open, honest, and accountable to the public. It involves being truthful with citizens and ensuring that proactive customer service is a top priority for my office. I will also be personally accessible to address questions while in the office.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

I believe that respecting the legal processes and the authority of the City Council under the city charter is essential. The decision to place the Downtown Arena bond revocation on the November ballot allows voters to determine whether they feel the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center is necessary. As a public servant, I will fully respect the voters' will and trust their decision.

How should the City improve El Paso's roads?

In collaboration with the City Manager, the new City Council should review the budget and seek funding sources to address road repair needs without placing an additional burden on taxpayers. Thoughtful planning will help us utilize resources effectively while meeting the City's infrastructure requirements.

Whether it's a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

El Pasoans are facing two critical issues: high property tax rates and rising property values, making housing increasingly unaffordable for current and prospective homeowners. To address high property tax rates, we must strategically expand the tax base and collaborate with city and state representatives to increase tax exemptions for fixedincome property owners. Regarding rising property values, it's essential to recognize that the City has not collected revenue from property taxation for the past three years. Yet, property values have surged, limiting access to affordable housing. One feasible solution is to allocate a budget to recruit skilled grant writers and distributors. These professionals can assist us in applying for state and federal housing grants, provide new home starter funds, and facilitate affordable housing acquisitions for our citizens.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the best candidate for this office because of my proven community leadership and advocacy track record. I have in-depth knowledge of city ordinances and codes and strong negotiation skills. I have served and continue to serve on more than ten boards/committees in the government, non-profit, and public sectors. I've built excellent partnerships with community and neighborhood leaders in District 7 and beyond, as well as with key city departments, including the Police Department.