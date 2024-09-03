Minerva Torres Shelton, candidate for El Paso County Sheriff

Name: Minerva Torres Shelton

Age: 55

Party: Republican

Occupation: FBI Retired

Relevant Experience: My extensive experience makes me the most qualified candidate for this office. I served as a patrol officer with the El Paso Police Department for five years, working patrol in central El Paso. I spent 21 years with the FBI, where I worked on criminal and counterterrorism matters. I was a Supervisory Special Agent during my last five years in the FBI. As an FBI supervisor, I participated in FBI field office inspections, reviewed agent-involved shootings, and conducted employee internal affairs investigations. I also led a squad focused on violent crimes against children and human trafficking. Later, I led the gang squad and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. As an agent, I worked on kidnapping, fugitive, gang, drug, crimes against children, and human trafficking investigations. I created and led a human trafficking task force for seven years and served as an FBI negotiator for several years. I bring vast knowledge and experience to the sheriff’s office.

Personal: I raised two children with my husband, and we currently have two fur babies.

Website: minerva4sheriff.com

Minerva Torres Shelton is running for El Paso County Sheriff. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

As far east El Paso expands, how do you plan to address the rising need for more law enforcement patrolling the newly populated areas?

The sheriff's office's visibility is paramount and needs improvement. I plan on implementing a traffic enforcement team, utilizing the existing resources more strategically and surgically by assigning individuals to focus on areas and times affected by reckless drivers and those driving under the influence. This same approach will patrol the growing areas, ensuring our growing community gets the service and protection it deserves.

How will you attract more deputies and detention officers to the Sheriff’s Office?

My strategy for recruiting and retaining is to improve the community’s perception of the sheriff’s office, improve morale, and reach out to high school and college students to show them how they can make a career in law enforcement, provide for their families, and be proud of the fact that they are making a difference in our community every day. There are many professional services that many citizens are not aware of, and I plan to bring these positions to light.

What improvements, if any, would you make to the crisis intervention team?

Because of a lack of transparency, limited information is available to assess the crisis intervention team's needs. I plan to review the team and make any necessary improvements or adjustments to keep our community safe.

What is your stance on the new Texas law that allows law enforcement officers to arrest migrants who enter the country illegally?

As I have been stating from the beginning, and in sharp contrast to my opponent, illegal immigration is not just a federal matter. This issue affects our community in many ways, and we see its effect on our detention facilities. In an interview earlier this year before the primaries, my opponent said he would ask the county commissioners' court what he should do. The county commissioners quickly said this was a federal issue, not our problem. Since the County Commissioners did not immediately work with state representatives, the community lost out on critical funding, costing taxpayers millions of dollars. Therefore, the jail is missing out on state and/or federal funds available to compensate the jail for housing inmates. As your next sheriff, I will work with the state and federal government representatives to ensure the state and federal government pay their fair share for housing them. I will also work with the District Attorney’s office to expedite their cases. Hence, they are no longer a burden on our taxpayers.

The county has seen a recent rise in shootings involving young people. How do you plan to stem the issue?

The rise in shootings involving young people is deeply concerning, and addressing this issue requires a comprehensive, two-part approach. First, we need to increase the visibility of the Sheriff's Office and strengthen our relationship with the community. As your next Sheriff, I’ll be committed to community involvement, actively listening, and fostering open dialogue. We must uncover and understand the root causes, including how young people are lured into criminal activity. Education is critical—raising awareness among our youth about the real-life consequences of these actions and supporting families who may be struggling to guide their children. When one person is incarcerated, it’s not just them who suffer—their entire family and community feel the impact.

It’s time to get back to the basics of genuinely engaging in the lives of our young people. We must recognize the early signs when someone is heading down a dangerous path and intervene before it’s too late. But this isn’t just a law enforcement issue—it’s a community issue. We must collaborate with counselors, educators, faith-based leaders, and others on the front lines. Together, we can create an environment where our young people are guided toward positive futures instead of being lost to violence.

School safety is an important issue for many El Pasoans. What do you believe is the role of the Sheriff in protecting El Paso’s students?

School safety is a top priority for many El Pasoans, and the Sheriff’s Office is crucial in protecting our community, especially our students. As your next Sheriff, I’m committed to a comprehensive, three-pronged approach to enhance school safety:

First, I will introduce regular gun safety courses to promote the secure storage of firearms, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Secondly, I plan to actively participate in threat assessment teams. These teams bring together law enforcement, fire investigators, school officials, and mental health professionals to assess and address potential threats collaboratively. By leveraging the expertise of each member, we can identify and intervene in cases that, if overlooked, could escalate into violence.

Finally, I’ll prioritize providing updated active shooter response training for school educators, empowering them with the knowledge and skills to protect their students and themselves in critical situations.

The safety of our students is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can create a safer environment for everyone.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

While my opponent frequently cites 20 years of law enforcement experience, examining what that entails closely is essential. From what is stated in his bio, he only spent two years on patrol in a small police department before transitioning to work as a bailiff for several years. Later, he was elected as a constable, where his primary duties involved serving civil processes, such as evictions and conducting traffic stops.

To be fair and transparent with the public, I invite my opponent to a live debate where we can present our law enforcement experiences and allow people to judge for themselves who is the more qualified candidate. The stakes are too high for El Paso to have a Sheriff with limited hands-on experience in critical areas of law enforcement. El Pasoans deserve leadership with the depth and breadth of experience necessary to keep our community safe.