Brian Kennedy, candidate for El Paso Mayor
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Watch ABC-7 and El Paso Inc's interview with El Paso mayoral candidate Brian Kennedy above.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Watch ABC-7 and El Paso Inc's interview with El Paso mayoral candidate Brian Kennedy above.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.