StormTrack Weather: The borderland hits its first 90 degree day of the year

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland experienced its first 90 degree day of the year with 90 being the official high Friday afternoon.

We'll get a break from 90s as a weak cold front moves in overnight and drops high temperatures a few degrees for Saturday, but for much of next week, high temperatures will be in the 90s.

Some record highs are possible by the end of the week.

