ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme heat continues for the next several days

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- An excessive heat warning is in place until Sunday night as afternoon highs are expected to range between 105 to 110 degrees this weekend.

Moisture will return to areas west of the Rio Grande Wednesday, brining storm chances into the forecast.

Temperatures will drop to below advisory levels mid week next week, but remain warmer than normal. Slight storm chances will exist through next weekend.

