ABC-7 First Alert: Poor air quality Friday, rain chances go up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the poor air quality expected once again for your Friday.

Throughout the region we continue to be under an air quality alert from 6 AM-9 PM. We are also under an Ozone Action day. Do your part to help prevent pollution by carpooling, riding a bike, or walking to nearby locations.

We are seeing favorable conditions to produce more pollution in the region today along with hazy conditions as a result of smoke from ongoing wildfire pushing into the region. Models suggest we could see the hazy conditions start to thin out Saturday morning.

Today temperatures will be on the hot side looking to see 100 in El Paso and 98 in Las Cruces.

We also will see moisture begin to push into the region tonight and into overnight hours to kick off rain chances into the weekend. Rain chances are at a 10% for your Friday looking strongest for Las Cruces area.