StormTRACK Weather: Storm chances this afternoon

Weather

El Paso, Texas- Hit or miss. That's the weather story for today. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the Borderland this afternoon. Now, who actually gets to see some rain will depend on how strong these storms will be.

Mountains and east counties are favored to see scattered showers and storms. Isolated for Las Cruces and El Paso. The main threat with these showers and storms will be heavy rainfall at times and gusty outflow winds.

High temps will attempt to reach the 100s once again for the lowlands, some areas in the upper 90s.

El Paso: High 99 with a 30% chance to see showers and thunderstorms develop.

Las Cruces: High 97 with a 30% chance to see showers and thunderstorms develop.

Weather models being consistent in storm chances every afternoon and evening for the next several days. Temperatures will also be on the decline and eventually drop to seasonal average.