StormTrack Weather: Another round of showers and T-storms remains in the forecast tonight

EL PASO, Texas-- The risk for flooding will continue through the weekend as another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms add to recent rain

totals.

In the past 24-hours, El Paso got over an inch of rain so areas that received most of the rain last night could see flooding as slow moving storms enter our area again tonight.

Warmer and drier weather is expected by late next week as high pressure rebuilds over New Mexico and monsoonal flow is temporarily cut off.

Temperatures will return to above normal along with only isolated thunderstorms.

