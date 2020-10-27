ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Below freezing temperatures expected overnight

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland woke up to a winter wonderland as Monday nights winter storm pushed through the area bringing rain and snow showers as well as much colder temperatures.

Las Cruces broke the record for earliest snowfall of the year. The record of 1.6" of snowfall was recorded back on November 13, 1976. Tuesday's snowfall amount came in at 1.7".

El Paso received a trace of snowfall after Tuesday's storm. The earliest trace of snow was recorded back on October 16, 1925. The earliest snowfall amount of 1" was recorded back on October 28, 1980.

An ABC-7 First Alert remains in place as we will continue to track much colder temperatures overnight Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach the upper 20s in both El Paso and Las Cruces.

A slight chance for rain and snow showers will remain in the forecast overnight but drier air is expected Wednesday.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will still remain well below average with some parts of town barely reaching the lower 50s for their afternoon highs.

Seasonable temperatures are expected to return just in time for this Halloween weekend.

