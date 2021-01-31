StormTrack Weather: Warming trend continues through Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas-- Sunday brought above average temperatures Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will dip down to the 30s with calm winds.
Monday will begin our warming trend with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid 70s.
Our next storm system will approach the borderland Thursday bringing moisture, winds and cooler temperatures.
