ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: High winds, blowing dust and sand make a return Tuesday afternoon

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team is keeping the ABC-7 First Alert in place as we will see the return of strong winds Tuesday afternoon.

Monday's forecast brought much calmer conditions with winds not as strong as what the borderland experienced this past weekend. We can expect calm winds overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Afternoon gusts on Tuesday are expected to reach 50 to 55 mph. A high wind warning will remain in place until Tuesday evening, 8 p.m.

Along with high winds, areas of blowing dust and sand are expected. Low visibility is possible throughout the afternoon into the evening.

Winds will gradually calm down by Wednesday with calmer conditons expected the rest of the week.

Another storm system is expected to enter our area Sunday bringing more winds and moisture.

Download our ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.