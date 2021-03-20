StormTrack Weather: First day of Spring brings warm temps. but winds return Sunday

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- Today marked the official start of Spring and the Borderland weather certainly delivered with Spring-like weather.

Warm temperatures will remain in the forecast for Sunday, but the winds pick back up and get strong each afternoon through Wednesday as a series of Pacific storm systems move across the Western U.S.

Most of us will stay dry, but the area mountains may see some light precipitation Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front will push in and cool the region Wednesday, as another storm

passes with better rain chances for the area.

It looks dry to end the week ahead, but winds kick back up in typical

spring fashion.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.