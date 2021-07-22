ABC-7 First Alert: Rain this weekend, flooding threat

Weather

Happy Thursday! We have some considerable haze outside from the fires in the NW US. There is an air quality advisory so be mindful if you have respiratory issues. Most will stay dry today, but there will be storms off to the north and west- so if you are traveling out that way watch out for flooding on the roadways due to heavy downpours.

The reason for the First Alert is due to the flooding threat that will last into the weekend. Friday AM/PM there will be heavy rain off and on around the entire area. We will continue to see the heavy rains on Saturday afternoon as well. If you have plans on Friday and Saturday, while I know you've been looking forward to them, I would be very mindful of the potential flooding we can see, and move them to Sunday if they can be moved. Sunday looks to be a drier day than both Fri/Sat. These storms will be able to drop 1-2+ inches in a short amount of time, which will cause many low lying areas to flood, and rapidly. It is always just better to avoid driving at those times. I will be watching the weather intently, and you can follow me on twitter @katiefrazierwx and facebook @meteorologistkatiefrazier for updates.