StormTrack Weather: Triple digit heat returns this weekend

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- Drier air will remain in place for the next several days.. The heat will be the weather story for this coming weekend as triple digit heat is expected to return.

100 degree weather is expected Saturday into Monday with sunny skies and dry air.

Chances for showers return Monday but afternoon highs will remain in the upper 90s for most of the work week.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.