ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Storms possible this afternoon

Weather

Happy Saturday morning. It's the last week of the monsoon season and our rain chances have returned! We are likely to see multiple chances of rain throughout the week, but let me not get ahead of myself...lets talk about today.

I know there are a lot of outdoor events planned for today- have your rain gear handy, especially if they are in the afternoon. We are likely to see rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours, and some might even see a few develop before lunchtime. As of now, it looks like the most activity will be in the northern and western portions of our area, but the entire area has a chance.

With these thunderstorms, we could see a few of them become severe (58 mph+ winds, or 1 inch size hail), but whether they are severe or not, expect heavy downpours within them, winds in and around the storms, and maybe some smaller hail. Storm motion will be moving to the north,

Best chances for rain are today and tomorrow, then things will slightly dry out, and then we will have a other chance of rain by the end of the week.

Temperatures will be at or below our average temperature this time of year (85 degrees is normal, highs will top out in the mid 80s, and upper 70s for some).