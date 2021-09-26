ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Storms likely, some could be severe

Weather

Happy Sunday morning to you all. It was a little chilly at the start of the day, and today will certainly have a cooler feel as we will have some extra cloud cover and eventually rain cooled air to keep temperatures down. And, as you noticed in the headline, we are expected to see more storms develop today, and yes, there's a chance for some severe ones.

The minimum requirements for a severe TS is 58+mph winds and/or 1 inch diameter hail. The areas more likely to see the severe storms are Luna county and the Gila, but don't rule out the chance for a storm to become severe in the eastern portions of our area. The timing for these storms looks like they'll be moving through the area after the 6 o'clock hour. They'll be moving in a N/NE fashion.

Our temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. If you are headed out to any outdoor events, as of right now it looks like the majority of the daytime hours will be dry, but it's always better to have your rain gear just in case it actually starts raining. To each their own...haha. Have a wonderful day!