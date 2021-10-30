StormTrack Weather: Nice Fall-like weather expected this Halloween weekend

El Paso, Texas-- The Borderland will see beautiful Fall weather this weekend with mostly

sunny skies and high temperatures running a little above average.

For the first part of next week warm and dry conditions will continue but with a few more clouds in the sky.

Next week cooler air will push into the area bringing cooler temperatures and the chance for slightly below average temperatures for the end of next week.

