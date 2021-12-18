ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Rain/snow mixture possible overnight with colder temps. Sunday afternoon

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for cold air and slight rain and snow chances overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Strongest activity is expected east with a better chance of some light snow in our eastern counties.

A slight chance for rain showers will continue Sunday morning but drier air is expected Sunday afternoon. Highs will remain below average for Sunday afternoon.

Warmer air returns by this coming week with 70 degree temperatures expected just in time for Christmas Eve.

