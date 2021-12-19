ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warming trend

Good evening to you all. Our temperatures today were a bit below normal this time of year, but it's been a while since we've had extremely cold to cooler temperatures in the region. We topped out at 53 (normal is 56 degrees). We've also been constantly talking about the first freeze of the year. I was predicting it to get to freezing last night, but we didn't get down to freezing because of the extra cloud cover we had last night. Tonight, we very well might see temps get down to freezing in El Paso which would tie the record for the latest first freeze on Dec 20th set back in 1939.

A warming trend begins tomorrow with temps getting warmer each day this week, and reaching the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Christmas Eve looks to be warm, but windy as a cold front will move through the area. Right now, Christmas Day still appears to be warm with a high of 67 in EP and 62 in LC. Numbers may change by a few degrees, but we certainly aren't in store for a white Christmas. Enjoy your week!