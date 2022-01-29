ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Chance for some rain showers tomorrow, BIG changes coming

Hello all, many changes are coming, starting off with our weather tomorrow. There is a chance that some of us will see some light rain tomorrow, and some snow for the mountains! Winds will be breezy tomorrow, and temps will top out in the upper 50s, low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be nice days with temperatures a few degrees above average, (average is 60 on January 29th). I am looking at some clouds to move in on Monday night that will stick around for the rest of the week.

Finally, we must talk about the big changes coming. Wednesday night, a strong backdoor cold front will move into the area. Temperatures will drop several degrees, and as of today, I'm forecasting a high on 39 degrees on Thursday. Friday and Saturday, the temps may not even reach the 50s! With the cold front, a chance of rain, and maybe MAYBE some lowland snow will impact us Wed-Fri, and then we will start to dry out on Saturday. Winds will be a factor too, and it looks like we will have 30 mph wind gusts with this storm system as well. Get ready yall! Have a good few days in the meantime!