ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Marathon Forecast + windy midweek

Hello all and happy Saturday. The next two days are going to be really nice, but let's focus on the El Paso Marathon first.

MARATHON FORECAST: The marathon will kick off at 7 am in the morning out at San Elizario High School. By then the temperatures will be just above freezing, around 33 degrees. Certainly a chilly start. But as the runners start to make their way to the various missions, through Socorro, and all the way up to Ascarate Park, temperatures should be in the upper 48s by 10 am. As participants start to finish the race at the El Paso County Coliseum, possibly around lunchtime, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Overall, it will be a chilly start, but runners will warm up as they make their way through the race, as will the temperatures. Winds will not be a factor.

On Sunday, (Superbowl Sunday that is), temperatures will top out in the low 60s, right around average this time of year. Monday is Valentine's Day, and it will be a spectacular day! Our temperature will top out at 67 degrees with overall light and variable winds.

Tuesday will be very warm with a high in the mid 70s! Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy, however, with 30-40 mph wind gusts possible throughout both days and sustained winds of about 20-30 mph from the west. A cold front will move through from the west as well brings down our temperatures below average for the end of the week. Have a wonderful evening, good luck if you are participating in the marathon and happy early Valentine's Day!