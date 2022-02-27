ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Quiet, temps feeling like Spring

Happy Sunday! It's my Friday finally! Clouds will begin to push in from the west throughout the evening, and we will have a cloudy night and day tomorrow. However, the clouds aren't going to bring us any rain, so we are in for a quiet weather week (mostly).

Temperatures will be on the rise through midweek, and we are looking at a high of 78 on Thursday. The last time we hit 78 was back in mid-November, so it's been a while. We won't be seeing strong winds either until Friday, and into the weekend when it looks like some weather features will move into the area, switching things up.

If you are interested in Mardi Gras, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with temps in the low 70s. It will be a great day indeed. Hit me up if there are any plans...I'd love to celebrate it this year.