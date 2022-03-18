ABC-7 First Alert: Nice Saturday, winds return Sunday

Happy Friday! Another week in the books...yay. Today felt chilly with those clouds, but is feeling a bit better now that they have moved out of the area. Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees warmer with once again light winds and sunny skies (which should be for the whole day). Saturday will be the better day of the weekend, before winds pick up again on Sunday and Monday.

I've removed the FA from Sunday at this point because the winds won't be quite at the FA level (40 mph is the minimum), but we will still have a breezy Sunday with gusts up to 35 mph. We are more likely to see blowing dust on Sunday versus Monday because we will have a more southerly wind direction on that day, whereas we will have a more westerly wind direction on Monday.

Monday, we are looking at 45 mph wind gusts, so it'll be tough if you suffer from allergies as well as on the road. Rain chances return Monday through Wednesday, and although they are low, there is a chance! Enjoy your Saturday!