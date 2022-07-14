ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot weekend with drier conditions

Good Thursday morning to you all. After a hot day yesterday, expect plenty of more heat through the next several days, including the weekend. When I say hot, I mean 100 degrees and above hot. A strong high pressure system will remain over the Four Corners region for the next few days which is the reason why our temperatures are going to be so hot and why we have limited chances for rain.

On that note, rain chances are decreasing through the end of this week into the weekend. We will be balancing 0-10% chances of rain for the next several days, so just expect mostly dry conditions, as storms will form on local mountains and have a small chance to move into the lowlands. Everyone, start doing your rain chants...as we are going to need all the help to get more rain in here. Stay cool!