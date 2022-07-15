ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot and dry weekend

Good morning all. We finally made it to Friday...yayyyy! Forecast models show much drier conditions than before, so expect a dry weekend. By dry, I mean rain-wise...we will keep dewpoints in the muggy range, so you will feel some moisture out there. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s through the weekend and start of next week.

As the high pressure in the 4-corners region system shifts next week, moisture will be able to enter our area once again. Thus, we will see more favorable rain chances by midweek...double yay! Spend your weekend inside, or at the pool or water park. Have fun!