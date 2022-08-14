ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Dry tomorrow, rain chances increase on Tuesday

Howdy everyone and happy Sunday! Today has been a hot day, with temps in the mid to upper 90s across the area. We've seen plenty of cumulus clouds out and about today, but those will start to change into cumulonimbus clouds starting on Tuesday.

But first...what about Monday! Tomorrow will be hot as well...very similar to today's weather. Limited rain chances are expected tomorrow, but we won't have to wait too long for more rain chances in the Borderland. On Tuesday, rain chances will jump to 40-50% each day for the rest of the week. This is partly because we will see some moisture from the tropical disturbance that is currently impacting southern Texas. It's also because we will have a backdoor cold front move through the area to help lift some of the storms up this week.

Because of the rain, we will be seeing cooler temperatures too! I'm talking about upper 80s and low 90s after Monday! Hip hip hooray! Enjoy and stay safe!