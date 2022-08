EL PASO, Texas- As summer begins to dwindle the temperatures are dropping slightly and the rain chances are rising.

On Monday the Borderland will be seeing a 20% chance of rain that will jump up to 40% for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be in the high 90s until Tuesday when they drop to 92 degrees which is where they will stay till next weekend.

The wind will pick up as well on Wednesday with gusts up to 25 miles an hour through Thursday.