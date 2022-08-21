ABC-7 First Alert: Some rain tonight, daily t’storm chances expected

Hello everyone and happy Sunday! It sure has been a humid day and a bit hotter than days past due to more blue skies versus overcast skies. After a few days of seeing widespread rain across the area, we are finally going to be returning to a more typical monsoon-like pattern with daily thunderstorm chances each afternoon.

Today and tomorrow, we will keep 40% chances of rain. Tuesday and onward, the rain chances will drop slightly down to 30% with scattered to isolated thunderstorms each day. Ultimately you likely won't see rain at your place every day this week, but perhaps 1-2 days this week you will. You know those storms can pop up anywhere.

Temperatures will begin to rise a few degrees every day from the mid 80s to low 90s by the end of the week. Fortunately, the temps we will end up at by the end of the week are seasonable, so not much room to complain :P. Stay safe, stay hydrated, and have a wonderful week!