EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey.

The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area.

An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors.

This comes eight days after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in West Texas, with reports of shaking felt in El Paso.