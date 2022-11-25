Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Breezy but warmer weekend

Hi everyone! Did you buy anything good today? I hope you did, but that you stayed warm while you did it. Today was the coldest day of the year with a high of 46 in El Paso and 50 in Las Cruces. We also saw snow in many parts of the Borderland which was a nice little treat for those of you who can appreciate the snow and colder temps.

For the weekend, we are looking at much better temperatures...highs will return to the 60s tomorrow. We will have nice sunny skies as well, but there will be wind breezes for the next several days. The wind won't be too bad with peak wind gusts at 20-25 mph through Monday, and slightly stronger winds at 30 mph on Tuesday. Overall, we are looking at a decent next couple of days! Woohoo!

Weather

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

