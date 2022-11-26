ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer and breezy days ahead

Hi everyone and happy Saturday! I hope you had a wonderful day...and I have good news- more wonderful days are to come. The only thing impacting our next few days will be some winds that 1) can make it feel a little colder, 2) can blow stuff around. Our wind gusts will be around 20-25 mph wind some isolated gusts stronger than that.

Forecast highs will be in the mid 60s the next two days (yay!), but a weather system will begin to impact us on Tuesday. As of right now, we are looking at wind speeds up to 35 mph, but that number could increase as we get closer. We will let you know if we have to issue a First Alert for this.

After the winds a Tuesday, a cold front will move in on Wednesday morning dropping our temps about 10 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday. After Wednesday our temps will begin to climb back to mid, and even upper 60s. Enjoy the week!