Staying warm with some light rain pockets
Temps will stay in the low 70's for Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Some light rain will be possible over the next couple of days in spots.
Temps will cool a bit Thursday behind a weak cold front.
Temps will stay in the low 70's for Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Some light rain will be possible over the next couple of days in spots.
Temps will cool a bit Thursday behind a weak cold front.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.