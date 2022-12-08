ABC-7 First Alert: Nice days continue, strong winds coming

Howdy and happy Thursday everyone! Our good weather days continue...although tomorrow a few of us may see a sprinkle (but to me that's still a good day). Some of you, especially on the east side will see a quick-moving line of showers, just potent enough to wet your cars, but not enough to cause any flooding. Expect the showers after 10 AM, but they will likely be gone by 2-3 PM. Tomorrow's high will be in the mid-60s.

For Saturday and Sunday, we are looking at wonderful days with highs in the mid to upper 60s and light winds. The skies should be partly cloudy to sunny, and the conditions for any outdoor activities are looking great!

Of course, now we are under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds on Monday and Tuesday. For Monday, the winds will be out of the southwest and peaking up to about 50 mph as of now. Of course, the strength of the winds are likely to change from now until then. As we experience the strong winds, a cold front will be pushing in from the northwest and will move across the area by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be about 15 degrees cooler than Monday, and we'll still be battling the winds- up to about 40 mph.

With all this said, take time now to secure anything that could fly away! That certainly includes Christmas decor- yes, your inflatable Santa is in DANGER! This forecast will change between now and then, so keep checking back to see how it does.