ABC-7 First Alert: Great weekend, but strong winds by Monday

Happy Friday everyone! Its been a cloudy day so far, and they will stick around for a few more hours. Eventually, they will start to clear out by overnight and we will see a beautiful and sunny Saturday and Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, which is above the norm this time of year, but hey, I'll take it! Winds will be light through the weekend.

However, we are still under an ABC-7 First Alert, and that is for strong winds expected on Monday and Tuesday, a 15 degree temp drop and a chance for rain and snow too. For Monday, the winds are still looking to be up to about 50 mph (which is what we were saying yesterday), but for Tuesday, they look a bit weaker, with those winds up to 30 mph. Still, both days will be quite windy, so it would be a good idea to put anything that could blow away in a secure location.

As for rain and snow, we could see a few showers overnight from Monday into Tuesday. It looks like snow is more likely for the upper elevations- anywhere from 4500 ft and above, but less than 5 inches are expected. Due to a cold front that will move across the area late on Monday, early Tuesday morning, we will see about a 15 degree temperature drop between Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, winds will still be an impact but then by Thursday and Friday we should have better weather, although long-term models are hinting at some rain. I'll let you know what I think as the days continue to pass.