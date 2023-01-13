Skip to Content
The weekend starts nice but Sunday things will change

EL PASO, Texas- Friday and Saturday are looking nice in the Borderland.

Sunday though is when the weather will begin to change.

The area will see 20-30mph winds with gusts reaching 50 to 50mph.

The winds will stay in the area until around Thursday when they will start to calm down.

Along with the winds, Sunday will also bring some precipitation.

There will be a 10% chance on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday will bring up to a 50% chance with those winds.

