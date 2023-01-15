ABC-7 First Alert: Winds stick around with incoming rain chances

Happy Sunday ya'll! It has certainly been a windy day. Those wind gusts have been reaching what we were forecasting for the past several days, 50-55 mph, especially on the eastern slopes. The winds on the west side have been a little weaker but still noticeable. We've also seen a good amount of blowing dust and sand across the region.

Unfortunately, if you are not a fan of the winds, they aren't going anywhere. We will still have breezy to windy afternoons every day through Wednesday. After that, they will weaken slightly, but still be breezy. As for rain chances, our best chance will be on Tuesday, however, we may see some rain on Monday and Wednesday too.

None of the rain will be very heavy- instead they will be mostly light sprinkles to moderate rain showers. The timing of the rain on Tuesday looks like it could impact us throughout most of the day, so just be prepared by then. For the mountains, the Gila's will have the best chance of snow, not only today but or the next few days. Accumulation amounts won't be too great, but we are looking anywhere from 1-4 inches for the lower elevations, up to a whole foot on the highest peaks. The Sacramento mountains are likely to get less than 6 inches of snow over the next several days.

Temperatures will cool into the mid to low 50s for the remainder of the week, so make sure you are dressing appropriately as it will feel cold!