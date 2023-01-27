Nice weekend with warmer temps
Temps will begin to warm up for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's with a decent amount of sunshine.
A cold front will cool us down next week. Beginning Wednesday temps will fall back down to the 50's.
