ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cooler weather on the way

Happy Monday everyone. Today is the warmest day of the year so far, with temps reaching 72 degrees! Sheesh...I love this kind of weather- you don't even need a jacket right now. However, much colder air is just to our east. Our friends in Lubbock, Odessa, and Amarillo are in the 20s today, while we are soaking up the sun!

Some of the colder air will push into our area, but nothing close to the painful highs in the 20s like our neighbors will have. For tomorrow our highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, but will cool into the mid-50s for Wednesday. Speaking of Wednesday, we do have a chance for rain, but primarily for Hudspeth and Culberson counties. Still, forecast models are showing different images, so we will let you know if our confidence rises or decreases.

After Wednesday, we'll enjoy a nice warming trend, with temperatures approaching 70 by the weekend! Yay!