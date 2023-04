EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will see another day of great weather in the Borderland.

EGG-citing news for your Easter Sunday, we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the region reaching the mid to upper 80's.

Breezes will be present but they are mild and shouldn't impact any outdoor celebrations. We will also have a dry Sunday. The perfect spring day for the Easter Bunny to hop through!

Happy Easter!