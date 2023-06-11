ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another hot day as we near triple digits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday will be another hot day in the Borderland as temperature continues to climb.

We will have mostly sunny skies accompanying our hot temperature. We reach the upper 90s today.

We will also feel some low-level winds today similar to what we felt on Saturday. Those winds should pickup during the afternoon reaching 30MPH near dinner-time.

We will see a slight dip in temperatures for your Monday and Tuesday but they rise quickly again toward the end of your work-week when we could likely see our first triple-digit of the year.