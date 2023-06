EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday will be another hot day though slightly cooler than we felt over the weekend. We will still reach the mid to upper 90s today.

We will also see low-end winds today with gusts measuring up to 30MPH. We anticipate those wind gusts picking up around the afternoon. Still, the winds shouldn't be too impactful or ruin any outdoor plans.

Great weather to begin summer break!