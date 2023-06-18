ABC-7 First Alert: A heat advisory is in place for your Father’s day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue our ABC-7 First Alert for the hot temperatures we will continue to experience over the coming week. We are set to see the hottest temperatures so far this year, as we continue our trend of triple digit temperatures.

Your Father's day is going to be a hot one with a heat advisory in place at least till Wednesday. Today we will see another triple digit temperature at 101 for El Paso. Las Cruces not yet reaching triples yet but still close at 99.

We will see light breezes and some clouds present. Stay safe from the heat if you have outdoor plans, remember to drink plenty of water and have access to a cool place to take breaks from the heat.