ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot temperatures continue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue our ABC-7 First Alert for the excessive heat.

El Paso and Las Cruces both add another triple digit temperature to their triple tracker. The hottest temperatures we've seen so far are 107 in El Paso and 103 in Las Cruces. Sunday looks like an opportunity to reach a new high for both.

Temperatures will be hot yet again with evening lows only cooling down to the upper 70s.

Heat will continue to build as temperatures are on track to reach their hottest on Monday and Tuesday.