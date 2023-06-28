ABC-7 First Alert: Heat wave continues in the Borderland, relief may be in sight

An ABC-7 First Alert is still in place for the Borderland as the heat wave continues, but some relief is upcoming.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the Rio Grande Valley was able to expire at midnight last night and now a Heat Advisory is in place until July 1st. Potentially dangerous temperatures are likely in the Borderland today with afternoon highs of possibly 106 degrees.

The upper-level ridge that has been scorching the area has slid over to the West Central Texas area and will continue to move out of the area as the week comes to an end which will bring us partial relief from the potentially dangerous temperatures. This will also increase our chances to see moisture in the Borderland.

Today through Thursday, a weak shower or thunderstorm will be possible mostly west of the Rio Grande River. After Friday, precipitation chances will mainly be confined to the Sacramento Mountains and Hudspeth County.