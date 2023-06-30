ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Feeling hot for your Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Weather should remain calm for your Friday. We continue to experience temperatures in the triple digits, though on the cooler end of what we've been experiencing.

El Paso is expected to reach a high near 102. Quite a difference when compared to the 110-degree temperature we experienced on Monday.

Today we should have drier conditions. Thursday some saw scattered showers, today the moisture seems to work its way out of the area.