Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Feeling hot for your Friday

By
Updated
today at 7:45 AM
Published 5:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Weather should remain calm for your Friday. We continue to experience temperatures in the triple digits, though on the cooler end of what we've been experiencing.

El Paso is expected to reach a high near 102. Quite a difference when compared to the 110-degree temperature we experienced on Monday.

Today we should have drier conditions. Thursday some saw scattered showers, today the moisture seems to work its way out of the area.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content