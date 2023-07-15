ABC-7 First Alert: Heat continues with less relief

Happy Saturday everyone. Today has been milder than the past several days with help from the clouds in the area. I'll take the low 100s with clouds over high 100s and sun any day. Unfortunately, I don't really have good news for this week's forecast. The triples will increase back to 105-110 degrees each afternoon and the rain is leaving us behind.

Monsoonal moisture will be moving out as the strong high pressure system returns back to the desert southwest. High pressure systems act like a dome- whatever is stuck inside will stay, and it blocks anything like moisture from coming inside. With that said, we can kiss the rain goodbye, at least for now. However, rain chances will creep back in by the end of the week. Stay safe, stay hydrated, and take care of your friends and family in this heat. Good luck!