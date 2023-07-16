Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Hot hot hot!

today at 5:40 PM
Published 3:24 PM

It's another hot Sunday across the Borderland, but whats new...it's been hot for the past 31 days! Our triple digit streak will continue this week, but it does look like some relief will help us by the end of the week will low 100s versus high 100s. Please be cautious when outside, and listen to your body!

As for rain, we don't expect much at all, unless you live in the Sacramento Mountains, Bootheel or Gila region. The higher elevations are the only places that will be seeing rain for the week ahead, but I do have hope we'll see more rain in the future.

Unfortunately, the Climate Prediction Center is predicting drier-than-normal conditions for the next week, month, and 3 months ahead. However, that doesn't mean we won't see any rain at all. We still can, but they are saying we will be overall drier than the climatological norm. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and have a great week.

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

