ABC-7 First Alert: Hot weather continues

Happy Monday everyone! It's been another brutal day in the Borderland with new records being set. As of 4 PM we have reached 109 degrees in El Paso which blows the previous record of 106 from 1980 out of the water. We could still even see a bit more warming today. The heat will continue, and it's likely even more records will be broken.

Tomorrow through Thursday, we can expect highs in the 105-110 range which will lead to new daily high records being broken. With the extreme heat in place, you must listen to the symptoms of your body. If you feel dizzy, tired, clammy, or a rapid heart beat, you may be experiencing heat exhaustion. If you do, quickly get out of the sun and start to hydrate and provide your body with electrolytes if needed.

As for rain, high pressure is blocking out moisture from making it to our region. The only spots that will likely see any rain will be our area mountains. Be careful everyone!