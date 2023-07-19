Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Record highs Wednesday, cooler temps this weekend

The ABC-7 First Alert continues, and so do the hot temperatures. The conditions will continue with afternoon high temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees through Thursday.

We've set new record high temperatures at the El Paso Airport each afternoon this week, and that trend continues today. We now have 34 triple-digit days in El Paso and 33 consecutive days. Las Cruces stands at 26 triples and 17 straight days. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the heat this week. The Heat Advisory remains in place until Saturday, and the Excessive Heat Warning expires on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday are the best rain chances.

