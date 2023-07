El Paso tied a record high of 105 Wednesday. This is the 40th consecutive triple in a row, with 41 on the year. The record for triples is 62, set in 1994.

It will be another hot day across the Borderland, with all lowland areas expected to reach triple digits. Several record highs are expected to be tied or broken. Winds will be east to southeast at 5-15 mph.

Temps will slowly cool down by the weekend, with increased rain chances.

Heat Safety Tips and Resources (weather.gov)